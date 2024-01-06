Has Shia LaBeouf been confirmed into Catholic Church? Here's what actor intends to become

Shia LaBeouf, a versatile American actor known for his roles in Transformers and Indiana Jones, has been marred by controversy. Accusations of physical and emotional abuse from former partners have cast a shadow over his career, prompting discussions about accountability.

Despite these challenges, recent reports suggest a surprising turn, as news emerges that LaBeouf has found solace in a Catholic church. The unexpected twist adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the actor, leaving many to ponder the path of redemption and personal growth in the wake of turbulent allegations.

Has Shia LaBeouf been accepted into Catholic Church?

Shia LaBeouf has recently undergone the sacrament of confirmation and officially joined the Catholic Church, expressing his commitment to his faith journey years after he was accused of physical and emotional abuse. The Capuchin Franciscans – Western America Province shared the exciting news on Facebook, expressing joy in welcoming the actor into the Church. They wrote, “We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation! The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

On New Year's Eve, the 37-year-old Even Stevens star received the sacrament of confirmation at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California. This significant step in his spiritual journey was confirmed by The Catholic News Agency . This announcement comes after Shia LaBeouf faced accusations of physical and emotional abuse in previous years. Despite his past controversies, the Capuchin Franciscan friars are pleased to witness his deep commitment to the Catholic faith.

Following a profound spiritual journey, Shia LaBeouf, known for his role in Transformers, has embraced the practices of the Catholic Church. The Capuchin Franciscans shared on social media that his decision to fully enter the Church reflects a sincere desire to deepen his relationship with God and embody Gospel values.

The statement from the Capuchin Franciscans emphasized, "His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values." The Capuchin Franciscans have conveyed their belief in the "transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one's life". They also admitted they were "humbled" to be present for Shia LaBeouf throughout his spiritual journey.

The statement said, "We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God's guidance in his life. May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church."

According to Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, who served as LaBeouf's confirmation sponsor, the actor told CNA his desire to become a deacon. This aspiration arose during his involvement in the 2022 movie Padre Pio, where he portrayed Italian priest Francesco Forgione. Rodriguez shared, "He just spontaneously said, 'I want to become a deacon,' and he still feels that way."

Deacons, as defined by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, serve as "ministers of sacrament." Their responsibilities include baptizing individuals, leading prayers, officiating marriages, and conducting wake and funeral services as per the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

While preparing for the film Padre Pio, LaBeouf delved deeply into Catholicism, immersing himself in the faith. As part of this immersive experience, he lived in a monastery alongside Franciscan Capuchin friars, gaining insights into their way of life and spiritual practices. It is noteworthy that Shia LaBeouf, raised by a Catholic father and a Jewish mother, had both a baptism and a Bar Mitzvah, reflecting the diverse religious influences in his upbringing.

Why was Shia LaBeouf accused of physical and emotional abuse?

Shia LaBeouf's initiation into the Catholic Church follows nearly three years after facing accusations of physical and emotional abuse from his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs. In response to the allegations, LaBeouf denied them and opted for a "long-term inpatient treatment" program. At the time, his attorney emphasized his acknowledgment that he "needs help, and he knows that."

In a candid admission to The New York Times in 2021, LaBeouf expressed remorse for his actions, "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In response to LaBeouf's apology, FKA Twigs characterized it as a form of "gaslighting," evoking memories of the manipulative behavior she experienced during their relationship. She expressed her sentiments during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning in February 2021, "It reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it."

The legal proceedings related to the accusations are scheduled for trial in October. Meanwhile, LaBeouf has welcomed a daughter with Mia Goth, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

