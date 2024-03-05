Has Sinbad Returned To Instagram? Legendary Comedian Makes First Public Appearance After 2020 Stroke

Comic legend Sinbad is back on Instagram! His online presence after a four-year absence has brought relief to fans. The comedian suffered a stroke in 2020 and has been out of the public eye since then. However, a recent virtual show and its accompanying post have allowed fans to spot their beloved comedian once again! Where was the First Kid actor spotted, and could this be hinting at a new project? Find details below.

Has Sinbad made a return on Instagram?

The 67-year-old comedian last posted on Instagram in 2022 and has now resurfaced two years later. This can be considered his official public comeback on the platform. On February 29, 2024, he appeared alongside the cast members of A Different World via Zoom for a 10-city tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Their first stop was the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta, where the video began.

The Good Burger actor posted a reel on March 4, 2024, on his Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!”

Sinbad was watching the video of the event in the reel. “Man, that was so cool,” Sinbad exclaimed after seeing a positive eruption of applause in the audience. He also added, “That’s beautiful,” of the recording where an auditorium filled with students was waiting to hear him. The Houseguest actor was surprised that college children would know him and be so curious.

What did fans say in Sinbad’s comment section?

Everyone was happy to see Sinbad recovered and in good spirits. Fans and friends are eager to see him back at work. The list of well wishes in the comments was endless. Terry Crews wrote, “❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥 GREAT TO SEE YOU BROTHER.” On the other hand, Judd Apatow added, “Glad to see you doing so well! You were always riotously hilarious and super nice to everyone at the clubs when I was starting out. An inspiration to so many.”

Sinbad felt happy for all those words of affirmation and prayers. In conclusion of his speech, Sinbad had said, “Expect to see more of me soon, and don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here!’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen.” This implies that more of the Aliens For Breakfast actor is still on its way for his fans.

While we wait for more updates on Sinbad’s new work, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.