Has Taylor Swift become the second richest woman in music? Find out

Taylor Swift has rightfully earned her place among the music industry's most successful and wealthy women. The singer is now the second wealthiest self-made woman in the industry. Taylor has made it to the Forbes list with a reported net worth of $740 million.

Taylor Swift, with an estimated net worth of $740 million, has surpassed Madonna, who has an estimated net worth of $580 million. Taylor has managed even to surpass one of the most influential artists of this generation, Beyonce, who has a net worth of $540 million. Rihanna tops the list with $1.4 billion to her name. The singer is a billionaire who owns the famous Fenty Beauty. Fenty earned $5.6 million in the first 12 hours after she performed at the Super Bowl.

The singer stands at number 34 in the “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list. Oprah Winfrey, who is a famous TV personality, ranks 13 on the list with $2.5 billion to her name. Diane Hendricks is at the top of the list, with a net worth of $15 billion. Diane is the sole owner of ABC Supply, which is the largest distributor of roofing materials in America.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

The singer’s net worth will only continue to grow significantly with her ongoing Eras Tour. The tour managed to crash Ticketmaster as soon as the tickets went up for sale last year. A woman from Massachusetts claimed that she spent $4500 on tickets for the concert so she could accompany her daughter.

The Eras Tour has earned Taylor $170 million until now. The tour is ongoing and will make sure to bump up her ranking on the list even more. Taylor has not yet addressed the new Forbes report or her newly earned ranking. The singer has been updating fans about her concerts and fans instead.

Taylor recently surprised her fans by singing ‘Dear John’ during her concert. Swift reportedly wrote the song about her famous ex John Mayer when she was 19. The singer urged fans to stop defending her from the person she wrote the song about. Fans guessed that even though Taylor did not name her ex, she was urging fans to be kinder to Mayer.

