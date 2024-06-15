Has Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Missing Fiance Gary Wayt Been Found? Officials Share Update

Gary Wayt, the missing fiance of Teen Mom star Amber Leann Portwood, has been found. The 39-year-old was located on Friday, June 14th. The news came about three days after the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina revealed he was missing. He was spotted in Oklahoma on June 11.

Missing fiance of Amber Portwood's case has been closed

“Case is closed,” read a post by police on Facebook. Bryson City Police Department wrote, “Gary Wayt has been located. No further information is available at this time.”

Wayt was declared missing on June 11th. Later that day, police confirmed that they had video footage of him in Oklahoma. He was spotted over 900 miles away from where he was last seen. After a 'discussion' on cultural differences between the Vietnamese-American couple, he disappeared on June 9th. Portwood clarified that it wasn’t a heated argument. Wayt left without his phone, with his keys and wallet still with him.

She claimed in a livestream on YouTube, "Nobody was heated or anything." She explained, "It was emotional because it had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am." She continued, "We do not yell at each other; we do not hurt each other." However, she did mention that he was indeed very upset about the situation.

Advertisement

How did Amber Portwood and her fiancé meet?

Portwood first appeared on a TV show titled 16 and Pregnant. She has a 15-year-old daughter called Leah and a toddler son named James, who is six. She introduced Wayt in an episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter. She also revealed their deep love for each other, adding that Wayt had proposed recently.

According to a source who spoke with US Weekly, the couple started dating sometime in January 2024 after meeting through a dating app. Recently, Wayt made a marriage proposal using a ring made up of a family stone. As per People, they had been engaging in couples’ therapy to deal with any possible problems ahead of time.

Amber Portwood claimed during an online broadcast that she was perturbed by what happened because their discussion involved personal family matters. She stated that there wasn’t any shouting or fighting. She was sad, saying that his parents were very worried and scared.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Gary Wayt? All About Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Missing Fiance Amid Reports Of Alleged Sighting