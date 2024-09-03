Has The Character Of Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice Evolved Between Two Movies? Creator Tim Burton Has THIS To Say

Since the original film's release in 1988, Michael Keaton's portrayal of Beetlejuice has become a cultural icon. With the highly anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, fans are wondering if the character has evolved over time. In a recent conversation, Tim Burton, the franchise's visionary, talked about the character's development and the creative process for the sequel.

Burton stated that Beetlejuice's character is largely unchanged from the original film. “There’s not a lot of character depth or growth with Beetlejuice—I mean, he is kind of what he is,” Burton said. He also stated that while the sequel introduces new aspects of Beetlejuice, the character's core remains consistent.

“We reveal certain things about him that we didn’t know from the first movie, but it’s such a sort of strange character anyway,” he said. But Burton expressed excitement about returning to the Beetlejuice universe. “That’s why I loved going back to this story, just because it was just slightly different and sort of had his own set of rules, which I liked.”

Burton's creative process for the sequel was a combination of homage and innovation. He discussed how the production team balanced familiarity and new elements. “Well, there was the original movie, which we paid tribute to—Bo Welch was the designer on that—and I worked with [production designer] Mark Scruton on this, whom I worked with on Wednesday,” said Burton.

He stated that, while some aspects of the sequel's design were similar to the original film, new elements were also introduced. “We expanded it a bit, but again, we didn’t feel like over-expanding it. I mean, we built all of the sets,” he stated.

The sequel's design aimed to enhance the world of Beetlejuice without overshadowing the original film's charm. Burton said that it got more expansive, but not too expansive.

The creative team aimed to maintain the film's distinct spirit through a combination of spontaneity and improvisation. He said it was all in that loose spirit of spontaneity and improv, with everybody developing their characters and just getting into it that way.

Michael Keaton, who played the titular character, opened up about his experience working on the original film. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Keaton talked about the project's early days.

He said that no one in the production was paying attention, and the studio was not paying attention. He said that they were shooting in a small studio in Culver City, California and nobody was looking over their shoulders.

Keaton spoke about his initial meetings with Tim Burton. He said that he met Tim Burton several times. Someone told him that he had to meet a young guy named Tim Burton and he had a movie idea and Keaton said okay.

Keaton admitted that he was initially unsure of Burton's vision. Keaton recalled that when he met Burton, he had no idea what he was on about. He had three meetings with him, and he said that he liked this guy, and he knows there was something great in the works.

