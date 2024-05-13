The Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady is coming back for its fourth season despite production challenges that were experienced during the third season. This series has been renewed, confirmed by TheWrap, and had to modify their arrangements after actor Adan Canto died at 42 years in January from cancer. In the show, Canto used to play Arman Morales.

Changes in the leadership

Interestingly enough for the upcoming season executive producers or showrunners of Season 3 Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw are not returning in the same position as earlier.

Also, she will continue cooperating with Warner Bros. Television which is a studio behind The Cleaning Lady as a consulting producer, concentrating on her new project development. Currently, those who’ll serve as new showrunners remain unknown.

Plot and diversity in the characters

Featuring Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, The Cleaning Lady tells the story of a former Cambodian-Filipino surgeon staying in Las Vegas with her son. Due to the expiry of visa, Thony gets employed together with her sister-in-law Fiona played by Martha Millan as cleaners. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, things become more complicated when Thony finds herself entangled with criminals after witnessing murder which results in an unexpected job offer merging her medical expertise and cleaning skills.

Advertisement

Being recognized among diverse television programs ever; this makes The Cleaning Lady the first Southeast Asian-led drama series that starred a lead character of Cambodian origin. Originating from Argentina, it is created by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Viewership and finale

Nevertheless, despite all these setbacks faced during its production period, there was a good number of viewers still sticking to this program which averaged 3.6 million viewers across various platforms during its third season. On May 21st at 8 pm EST/PT airing on Fox Broadcasting Company’s two-hour season finale will come to an end Season three.

Kwok and Renshaw along with Rose Marie Vega, Paola Suarez, Shay Mitchell, and David Dean Portelli have been a critical part of the production and success of this series. They show how a team works behind the scenes in The Cleaning Lady.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Late Adan Canto's Character In The Cleaning Lady? Arman Morales' Fate Revealed