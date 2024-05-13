Has The Cleaning Lady Been Renewed For Season 4? Here's What We Know

Fox renews The Cleaning Lady for Season 4 despite all the previous challenges. New showrunners have been picked however their identities are yet to be revealed.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 13, 2024  |  07:13 PM IST |  492
Update On The Cleaning Lady Season 4
The Cleaning Lady renewed for season 4 (PC: X IndicoAssistir)
Key Highlight
  • Despite the tragic loss of actor Adan Canto, The Cleaning Lady has been renewed
  • The series continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of crime and drama

The Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady is coming back for its fourth season despite production challenges that were experienced during the third season. This series has been renewed, confirmed by TheWrap, and had to modify their arrangements after actor Adan Canto died at 42 years in January from cancer. In the show, Canto used to play Arman Morales.

Changes in the leadership

Interestingly enough for the upcoming season executive producers or showrunners of Season 3 Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw are not returning in the same position as earlier. 

Also, she will continue cooperating with Warner Bros. Television which is a studio behind The Cleaning Lady as a consulting producer, concentrating on her new project development. Currently, those who’ll serve as new showrunners remain unknown.

The Cleaning Lady renewed for season 4 (PC: X CleaningLadyFOX)

Plot and diversity in the characters

Featuring Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, The Cleaning Lady tells the story of a former Cambodian-Filipino surgeon staying in Las Vegas with her son. Due to the expiry of visa, Thony gets employed together with her sister-in-law Fiona played by Martha Millan as cleaners.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

However, things become more complicated when Thony finds herself entangled with criminals after witnessing murder which results in an unexpected job offer merging her medical expertise and cleaning skills.

Advertisement

Being recognized among diverse television programs ever; this makes The Cleaning Lady the first Southeast Asian-led drama series that starred a lead character of Cambodian origin. Originating from Argentina, it is created by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

The Cleaning Lady renewed for season 4 (PC: X CleaningLadyFOX)

Viewership and finale

Nevertheless, despite all these setbacks faced during its production period, there was a good number of viewers still sticking to this program which averaged 3.6 million viewers across various platforms during its third season. On May 21st at 8 pm EST/PT airing on Fox Broadcasting Company’s two-hour season finale will come to an end Season three.

Kwok and Renshaw along with Rose Marie Vega, Paola Suarez, Shay Mitchell, and David Dean Portelli have been a critical part of the production and success of this series. They show how a team works behind the scenes in The Cleaning Lady.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Late Adan Canto's Character In The Cleaning Lady? Arman Morales' Fate Revealed

Advertisement

FAQ

Who are the new showrunners for Season 4 of The Cleaning Lady?
The identities of the new showrunners have not been disclosed yet.
When will the third season of The Cleaning Lady conclude?
The third season will wrap up with a two-hour season finale airing on May 21st at 8 p.m.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles