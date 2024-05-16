Fox's hit game show, The Floor, is set for a double dose of excitement with two more seasons lined up, alongside a promising first-look deal between the network and host-producer Rob Lowe. It's not surprising the show got renewed given its stellar performance this season. It's going to be an epic brain battle between Lowe's charm and the show's gripping format. Plus, get ready for more Lowe on Fox with the return of 911: Lone Star. Exciting times are ahead in the world of unscripted TV!

The Floor is going to be back for two more seasons and that’s confirmed

Network executives have renewed Rob Lowe's game show for two more seasons, both scheduled to air next year. Furthermore, Fox has signed a first-look deal with Lowe, who is also the producer of The Floor.

This renewal comes right before Fox's upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, and it shouldn't come as a surprise. The Floor ranked among Fox's top performers this season. According to Nielsen ratings, it averaged 3.47 million viewers over seven days of linear viewing and 5.5 million viewers with streaming and other digital platforms included.

According to Michael Thorn, Fox network president, "Fans loved The Floor so much that we have ordered two more seasons, and we are already working on how to make this epic brain battle even bigger and bolder." “It’s also been a massive win to have a huge star like Rob Lowe as our host, and both our viewers and competitors can’t wait to see him back in action.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting Rob Lowe’s return as the host of the show

There will be a lot of Lowe on Fox in 2024-25, as his scripted drama 911: Lone Star returns after taking a break in 2023-24.

Lowe and Fox will jointly develop unscripted projects for the network as part of the first-look deal. Fox Alternative Entertainment, the network's unscripted studio, will produce any series that results from the deal.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of The Floor phenomenon and to have the opportunity to work with my Fox partners on more unscripted projects," said Lowe.

Together with Eureka Productions and BiggerStage, Talpa owns The Floor format and produces the Fox show. Executive producers are John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Sean O'Riordan, Shane Byrneserve, and showrunner Anthony Carbone.

ALSO READ: Who Are Rob Lowe's Children? All About Actor's Kids As Son Jokingly Shares Edited PIC With John Stamos On Dad's 60th Birthday