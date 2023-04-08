Has 'The Resident' been cancelled after six seasons? Find out

The intriguing medical drama, The Resident, has been reportedly cancelled by Fox after six enticing seasons. Created by Amy Holden Jones, the show revolved around the life of Chastain Memorial Hospital staff members, who overcame both personal and professional obstacles and fought for the well-being of their parents. The show starred an impressive list of actors, including Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Jane Leeves. In January 2023, the show’s sixth season was aired. And it’s likely that there won't be any further seasons of the program.

Has ‘The Resident’ been renewed?

Sadly, the show has not been renewed for season 7. Fox has seemingly decided to cancel season 7 of the much-loved medical drama series "The Resident" due to a sharp decline in viewership. As per sources, the network cited a gradual decline in ratings as the reason for the cancellation. As compared to last year, the sixth season saw a 27% decrease in demo viewers and a 12% drop in total multiplatform viewers. Moreover, the show saw a huge 35% decline from season one and a 12% decline from season five. In January 2023, the show’s sixth episode was broadcast.

Fans reaction:

The news of the cancellation has frustrated, rightfully incensed, and saddened viewers on social media. One user commented, "I'm very sad!" A second person wrote, "Shame. So much more story to tell #TheResident." Visibly sad and devastated. "This sucks, this show had so many stories to tell." "Noooooo". Another user tweeted, "Wtf I’m tired of getting invested into shows and then they end up getting canceled." While a four person stated, "I hate this. It was the best medical show. The actors were great. We are left wanting to know the rest of the story."

