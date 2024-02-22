Has Tom Cruise Called It Quits With Rumored Girlfriend Elsina Khayrova? Here's What We Know

It was revealed a few months ago that superstar Tom Cruise has been dating Russian model and socialite Elsina Khayrova for some time now. But now, rumors are flying that the actor might have parted ways with Khayrova.

Cruise and Khayrova’s relationship was progressing well

Just a few days ago, a source revealed that Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova’s whirlwind romance was progressing well, and that the actor even started to spend nights in the socialite’s apartment. The source also said that they were “an item” and that they have started dating officially even though they do not like being photographed together due to privacy reasons.

Just two days ago, a source claimed that Tom Cruise has met up with Elsina’s two children. This huge step forward clearly meant that the relationship was progressing well and people were hoping to see Elsina on some red carpets with the actor soon. However, things might have gotten a little awry.

Have Cruise and Khayrova broken up?

There has been no confirmation that the couple have broken up. However, one source close to the couple told The Sun that Tom Cruise has allegedly “cooled off” the romance with the Russian socialite, who was married to a Russian oligarch named Dimitry Tsvetkov.

Advertisement

The source who made this new revelation also said that Tom Cruise wants to stay friends with Khayrova even after ending their relationship as they live in the same building and do not want to make things between them awkward. “To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift,” the insider said.

The insider also added that the relationship ended simply because it has run its course and there is no bad feeling between the actor and the model. The news of this breakup is sudden and people are very shocked as to what happened between the two for them to break up right after Cruise met Khayrova’s children.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise Reportedly Meets Girlfriend Elsina Khayrova's Children As Their Relationship Deepens