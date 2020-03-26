Has WWE already started taping a few top matches for two day Wrestlemania 36?

Reportedly, WWE has already begun taping a few top matches for the upcoming two-day Wrestlemania 36. Read below for more details about the upcoming April 4-5 WWE PPV.

It's been a terrible few weeks for the entire globe as the positive cases count for coronavirus increases by the day. People have been on lockdown mode as self-isolation and social distancing is the new lifestyle. However, WWE continues to shoot RAW, SmackDown and NXT at the WWE Performance Center and WWE Performance Center in Orlando and Winter Park, Florida. WWE recently put out a statement confirming that Wrestlemania 36 will still be happening but instead of James Raymond Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, The Show of Shows will now take place in various locations on April 4-5.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, new details have emerged for the upcoming PPV, which will be shot without a live audience, as a safety precaution amidst the coronavirus scare. It is being reported that WWE has already taped some of the top matches for Wrestlemania 36. The WWE crew has been working exponentially hard with a previous report suggesting that there were late-night shoots as well. The reason why WWE might be rushing with the tapings is that Orange County, Florida officials issued a new two-week stay at home mandate which covers WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University as well.

WWE will have everything taped, right untill the post-Wrestlemania RAW, which is also rumoured to be taped as well.

Are you excited to see Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Edge on WWE going ahead with Wrestlemania 36 amidst COVID 19 scare: It's a privilege but also a responsibility

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 36 is jam-packed with high profile matches that include John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton vs. Edge.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More