Has WWE forgotten Alexa Bliss yet again? Here are the details

Speculations are being made that WWE has knowingly snubbed Alex Bliss time and again. She missed last year’s WrestleMania and has also disappeared from WWE television. Recently, rumors suggested that Bliss might be taking a break from television. However, Bliss cleared the rumors that it is not true. Fans are left wondering right now is WWE unhappy with Alexa Bliss? Why is she not involved in the WrestleMania mix? Does WWE have something against Alexa?

Here, we will give you details about everything that is known regarding this matter.

Alexa Bliss at WWE

The fuel was added to the rumor that WWE has something against Alexa Bliss when the company made a graphic promotion post. This graphic posted by WWE celebrated the company’s woman division during Women's History month and Bliss’ picture was not added to this. Even though the tweet included several wrestlers that are lower on the card in comparison to Alexa Bliss such as Shotzi and Piper Niven. This is why Alexa’s absence stands out even more.

Fans also pointed out this mistake by WWE and Alexa’s reaction to the comment makes it seems that she is unhappy. Regarding the snub, Bliss replied ‘not surprised lol’.

Fans reaction on WWE’s action

One user tweeted that disrespect towards Alexa Bliss from WWE is real. While the other user said that WWE needs to start showing Alexa Bliss more respect as she is trailblazer and should be there on graphics. The people on social media also hoped that WWE will soon correct its mistake and release a new graphic which also presents Bliss.

Alexa Bliss currently seems to be on break from WWE TV and the last match she played was at Royal Rumble 2023 against Bianca Belair. Bianca won against Bliss and retained her title of WWE RAW Women.

