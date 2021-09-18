Hasan Minhaj and his mom Seema performed together for The Morning Show audition

We all saw Hasan Minhaj as the dapper news anchor alongside Reese Witherspoon in Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin’s The Morning Show season 2. Hasan won everyone over with his charm and also his little dance routine with Bradley aka Reese. However, there is a very special story that Hasan shared, that manifested this whole opportunity in his life. Hasan credits this role to his mom Seema Minhaj.

Hasan revealed that he was busy with his sister’s wedding festivities when he got the call to audition for The Morning Show. He therefore took his dear mother’s help in getting a tape ready, and by the looks of it, the mother-son duo rocked the audition.

Hasan says, “I’ve spent years putting on a suit, pretending to be a fake news anchor, so transitioning over to The Morning Show was just an extension. I was asked to submit my audition tape during my sister’s wedding. I call mom. I said, will you sing with me really quick? And that was the weirdest audition tape I’ve ever put together in my life.”

Hasan then revealed the audition tape where he is seen saying, “Hey, it’s Hasan Minhaj. I’m reading for the role of Eric. I’m here at home with my parents. So my mom Seema is going to be reading the role of Georgia. She’s not familiar with the song ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Mother and son go on to sing the number in a really adorable way. Hasan continued, “They see that and somehow say yes. A few weeks later, I’m laying down vocals and rehearsing with Reese. And it eventually became this. So, thank you Seema for that very endearing audition.”

The first season of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell premiered on November 1, 2019. Season 2 is now streaming and is receiving great reviews for its plot and performances. Have you watched it yet?

Also Read: The Morning Show S2 Twitter Review: Fans ROOT for powerful pals Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston

Follow @pinkvillausa for more fun content.