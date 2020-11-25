Hasan Minhaj responds to his viral old comment on Dax Shepard; Says 'I spoke too soon'

An old video of Hasan Minhaj has once again resurfaced on the internet owing to his enlightened responses. He spoke about Dax Shepard in the same last year.

It was about a year ago when Hasan Minhaj grabbed headlines owing to his comments on Dax Shepard during an interview. His enlightened response to Vanity Fair has now gone viral again but for an entirely different reason. Let’s go back to December 2019 when it all began. Minhaj was hooked up to a lie detector and asked if it bothered him that Shepard rated him 9 out of 10. He was quick to answer this and added that the latter went too high.

Post that, when the scribe asked him to rate Shepard, he initially called it ‘not fair’ only to rate the Paddle star a 6.57 out of 10. When told that his rating was harsh, Hasan Minhaj gave an epic response while highlighting something pretty serious regarding the on-screen representation of actors of colour as well as the white actors in Hollywood. The Patriot Act host also stated how Dax Shepard is a part of the show business where there’s a movement of approachable white dudes whereas the med of colour who are either people like Zayn Malik and Idris Elba or work in IT.

He further quoted, “You know how there’s a whole class of white dudes, just like schlubby dudes who went to high school with me, but now made it in show biz? There no like that [for actors of color]. You gotta have, like, the V-taper in your abs if you’re gonna be Asian.” Minhaj further adds how men of colour are expected to look like a ripped form of Daniel Dae Kim. Post that, he is asked whether he thinks he is hotter than Shepard. He has an epic response to this and replies in the affirmative. But Minhaj also says that even after thinking so, he won’t be getting the opportunities as Shepard.

Recently, he has retweeted the video once again but for an entirely different reason. He further wrote, “Guys, I spoke too soon. I just Googled “Dax Shepard shirtless” — my bad @daxshepard.”

Check out the tweet below:

Guys, I spoke too soon. I just Googled “Dax Shepard shirtless” — my bad daxshepard https://t.co/Zl6MwSZWWN — Hasan Minhaj (hasanminhaj) November 23, 2020

