Hasan Minhaj reveals hilarious reason WHY he thought his Morning Show co star Jennifer Aniston didn’t like him

Actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj recently opened up about his experience of working with Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show and revealed why he thought that the Friends alum didn’t like him initially. While talking to E! News, the 36-year-old star spoke about shooting the first few scenes on The Morning Show with Jennifer and admitted he was taken aback by how good Jen was at acting.

Hasan described the scene as a really intense one between his character, Eric, and her own, Alex. He told the tabloid: “It was the second day I was on set, and I had to do this really intense scene where Eric and Alex Levy go head-to-head and Alex does not like Eric and it was really, really intense. While we were filming the scene, she’s such a good actress, there was part of me that was like, ‘Does Rachel from Friends not like me?’” he shared.

Later Hasan laughed it off and explained that he thought of it only because Aniston is such a good actress. “And then as soon as they hit cut she was like, ‘Honey, you were great. You did awesome,’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thank god. But we’re good right?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re fine,’” he added.

For the unversed, the recently released The Morning Show season 2 follows Jenifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s characters as they try to navigate their way as anchors of a primetime news channel.

