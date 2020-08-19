  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hasan Minhaj says goodbye to Patriot Act through a moving tweet after Netflix cancels the talk show

Comedian Hasan Minhaj confirmed that his talk show Patriot Act has been cancelled after six seasons by Netflix. While confirming the news via Twitter, Minhaj thanked fans and viewers for tuning in.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 01:11 am
Hasan Minhaj says goodbye to Patriot Act through a moving tweet after Netflix cancels the talk showHasan Minhaj says goodbye to Patriot Act through a moving tweet after Netflix cancels the talk showHasan Minhaj says goodbye to Patriot Act through a moving tweet after Netflix cancels the talk show

Hasan Minhaj just revealed that his Emmy award-winning Netflix series Patriot Act will not be returning for a seventh season through Twitter Tuesday morning. Minhaj’s tweet read: "What a run, @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show." Minhaj concluded the statement by expressing gratitude towards Netflix and viewers and made a joke about all of the screens featured in a photo he posted. 

 

He continued: "Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy." Minhaj’s political show ran from October 2018 to June 2020, spanning six seasons and 39 episodes. Minaj recently took on several relevant topics including the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd's death and the upcoming November election for the next US President. The show's most recent season was an eight-episode extension, which was filmed entirely during quarantine. 

Even though there will be no new episodes, fans can still watch the old ones on Netflix. In case you didn't know Minhaj appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah from 2014 to 2018 as a senior correspondent before getting his own weekly talk show.

 

Minhaj’s Patriot Act hasn't been the only one getting the boot, several talk-shows on Netflix have been cancelled including programs headlined by Chelsea Handler, Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale and Norm Macdonald. 

 

ALSO READ: Howdy Modi event refuses entry to Hasan Minhaj

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement