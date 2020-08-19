Hasan Minhaj says goodbye to Patriot Act through a moving tweet after Netflix cancels the talk show

Comedian Hasan Minhaj confirmed that his talk show Patriot Act has been cancelled after six seasons by Netflix. While confirming the news via Twitter, Minhaj thanked fans and viewers for tuning in.

Hasan Minhaj just revealed that his Emmy award-winning Netflix series Patriot Act will not be returning for a seventh season through Twitter Tuesday morning. Minhaj’s tweet read: "What a run, @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show." Minhaj concluded the statement by expressing gratitude towards Netflix and viewers and made a joke about all of the screens featured in a photo he posted.

He continued: "Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy." Minhaj’s political show ran from October 2018 to June 2020, spanning six seasons and 39 episodes. Minaj recently took on several relevant topics including the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd's death and the upcoming November election for the next US President. The show's most recent season was an eight-episode extension, which was filmed entirely during quarantine.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Even though there will be no new episodes, fans can still watch the old ones on Netflix. In case you didn't know Minhaj appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah from 2014 to 2018 as a senior correspondent before getting his own weekly talk show.

Minhaj’s Patriot Act hasn't been the only one getting the boot, several talk-shows on Netflix have been cancelled including programs headlined by Chelsea Handler, Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale and Norm Macdonald.

ALSO READ: Howdy Modi event refuses entry to Hasan Minhaj

Share your comment ×