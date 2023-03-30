Hasbulla faces criticism from followers over viral Twitter video

Hasbulla Magomedov, or 'Mini Khabib,' is a TikTok star who rose to stardom when his videos went viral during the Pandemic. He has gone viral for multiple memes and videos ever since. Hasbulla shows an extravagant lifestyle full of private and expensive cars.

Hasbulla is also an ambassador of the UFC; he is often seen with Dana White. Hasbulla is an influencer who is known to be an animal lover.

He has posted videos and pictures of his pets to social media on various occasions. Fans are now questioning if this is true after the video that went viral on Twitter.

Hasbulla abuses his cat in a Twitter video

On March 28, a Twitter user posted a video that now seems to be deleted from the Russian influencer's Youtube channel.

Hasbulla faced intense backlash as people thought that Hasbulla abusing his cat was not funny and largely disturbing. The tweet went viral and furious people took to the comments to express their opinions on it.

In the said video, Hasbulla was seen pulling the cat's ears and smacking its face. This video went viral instantly, and fans worried about how Hasbulla treated the cat. Many found it disturbing and pointed out how wrong Hasbulla was for hitting his cat.

People spoke about how this cat needed to be rescued and how Hasbulla did not deserve a pet.

Twitter reacts to Hasbulla’s video in different ways:

“I honestly don't get the buzz surrounding the guy anyway. I find him highly irritable, and this video only fuels that fire.” One Twitter user said

“Because he doesnt know better. people tend to treat pets like people( for good and bad)

lets focus on educating Hasbulla on cat psychology and how his actions affect his cat.

the shame and guilt will follow as he does seem to really love his cats.” Another Twitter user commented

Hasbulla has not commented on the backlash publicly.