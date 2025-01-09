'Hated His Guts': P Diddy's Former Associate Breaks Silence on Rapper's Hate For Late Tupac Shakur
Sean Diddy Combs’ former associate recently shed light on how much the now-disgraced rapper hated the late legend Tupac Shakur.
While Sean Diddy Combs is waiting for his trial, being locked up, an associate, who previously used to work with the rapper, has opened up about a lot of things. The person in question here happens to be Chopper.
For those unversed, Chopper was once a member of the now-disgraced rapper’s band. Making a recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast on January 7, 2025, Chopper, who himself is a well-acclaimed rapper, detailed his days while he was working with the I’ll Be Missing You artist.
Talking about the age-old days, the artist mentioned that Sean Diddy Combs hated Tupac Shakur to the core.
"He was like, 'Who did you grow up listening to?' I'm like Tupac. I ain't mention Biggie. That n**ga didn't even talk to me for like four f**king days," the former member of Da Band mentioned.
Further talking on the podcast, the artist, who is also known as Kevin Barnes, went on to add that Sean Diddy Combs “hated everything about Tupac, no matter how that sounded. Diddy hated 'Pac... hated his guts."
For the unversed, Louisiana-born rapper Chopper "Young City" was a part of Sean Diddy Combs' hip-hop group, Da Band.
The Bad Boy Records founder had even documented the founding days of the aforementioned act for MTV’s hit show, Making the Band. However, later when the members of Da Band split, which was at the end of season three, Sean Diddy Combs signed Chopper on the label.
