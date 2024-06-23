‘Haters Are Going to Hate': Simone Ashley Stands Up For Bridgerton Co-Star Nicola Coughlan Against Trolls Body Shaming Her

Simone Ashley won’t think twice before standing up for Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan. After season 3 of the hit Netflix show premiered. trolls attacked the Big Mood actress by body-shaming her.

Simone addressed the topic during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival press conference in Monaco. The Sex Education star did not hesitate to gush about how great her co-star was during the conference. Read more to find out what Simone Ashley said about the body-shaming Nicola Coughlan is facing.

Simone Ashley talks about criticism towards Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton Season 3 told the story of Penelope and Colin’s love story. The characters are played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton respectively. The 37-year-old actress was subjected to a significant amount of criticism after the season came out. The Irish actress was relentlessly body-shamed by trolls.

Sex Education star Simone Ashley recently addressed the issue in a press conference. “Haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that,” she began.

Ashley revealed that the Derry Girls actress is unfazed by the criticism and is not “allowing that to bother her." The actress who plays the role of Kate Sharma on the show noted how her co-star has a “strong and fruitful” career to come.

Simone spoke about how she believes in Nicola. She added, “As the world does as well."

Simone Ashley praises co-star Nicola Coughlan

Simone did not try to hide her admiration for Nicola during the conversation. She pointed out that her co-star is “absolutely flying." She gushed while noting that Coughlan is gorgeous, smart, confident, and intelligent in real life. Ashley spoke about how the star has managed to spread joy and inspiration to everyone during the ongoing Bridgerton press tour.

The Sex Education actress praised Coughlan by saying she inspired her. She shared how Nicola is a really kind human being. “I think that's such a universal language that people can relate to," she added.

Nicola has addressed the criticism around her body in an interview with People. The star opened up about the incident where trolls alleged her waist had been photoshopped. A few netizens took to social media and claimed that Nicola’s waist was photoshopped in a picture to look smaller. The actress recalled the incident while denying the rumor and saying that the photo was not edited.

Bridgerton Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

