‘Hats Off To You’: Shania Twain Takes Over Glastonbury 2024; All We Know About Her Performance

Shania Twain's much-anticipated performance at Glastonbury Festival 2024 appeared to be overshadowed by an unexpected, delightful detail. Opening the coveted Legends slot on Sunday (June 30) with her 1998 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much, the country singer greeted the crowd on a playful note.

"Hats off to you, Glastonbury," she said, glancing admiringly over a sea of festival-goers. Thousands of attendees, many sporting pink cowboy hats, added a twist to her performance. "I feel and I see your support. Thank you so much for having me," she added. The 58-year-old wore a black cowboy hat and a pink ruffled outfit as she sang to thousands of festival-goers, with many also donning cowboy hats.

Shania Twain's performance was a hit

Shania Twain's performance was energetic and spirited. She got the crowd grooving to That Don't Impress Me Much and concluded with Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Amidst pink flares and a crowd singing along, she proved that she knows how to rev up a festival crowd.

Shania's charisma and typical high-energy vibe kept the audience engaged. It was surprising for the audience to witness her light up the stage despite the nerve damage to her vocal cords in the early 2000s due to Lyme disease. Apart from the general crowd, A-listers, including model Cara Delevingne and Mad Max star Anya Taylor-Joy, were also present, vibing to her performance.

Fan reactions to Shania Twain's performance

The audience, meanwhile, climbed on each other's shoulders, swung their feather boas, and sang along to every word in unison, showering Shania Twain with praises. After the performance, fans expressed their admiration to the BBC.

"It was absolutely incredible. Best part of the weekend," said Bethany from Surrey. "I couldn't have wished for anything more," agreed Liv from Gloucester. "She put on a fantastic show," said another viewer. "She was absolutely insane. I love her so much," added Leah from Middlesborough. "At her age, she looks unbelievable, and she's got so much confidence. She is girl power, completely."

