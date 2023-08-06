Haunted Mansion director reveals surprising Disney attraction for movie adaptation

As Haunted Mansion hits theaters, director Justin Simien discusses his desire to adapt another unexpected Disneyland attraction into a film. Let's delve into his surprising choice and consider what it could mean for Disney's future projects.

Captain EO: A forgotten gem

While Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise have found success on the big screen, there remain numerous beloved Disneyland rides waiting to be transformed into movies. Recently, director Justin Simien, known for Haunted Mansion, expressed his passion for adapting a lesser-known attraction—Captain EO. This sci-fi musical short film, starring the late Michael Jackson, captivated audiences at Disneyland and Epcot from 1986 to 1997.

Even though Captain EO has been retired from the parks, Simien's enthusiasm to bring its magic to the cinema remains undiminished. "Let's go, 'Captain EO.' I know it's out of commission, and I know it's not technically a ride, but I'm ready. I need some singing, some dancing, and a dose of jheri curl juice in outer space immediately," Simien shared.

Haunted Mansion: Potential for a sequel

While the box office performance of Haunted Mansion may be uncertain, director Justin Simien remains optimistic about the future of the franchise. He has hinted at the potential for exploring more Haunted Mansion stories, further expanding upon the intricate world he has created. "In the movie, we've established a lot of elements and hinted at various areas, but we haven't fully delved into every corner of that mansion," Simien shared. "Therefore, there is an abundance of untold stories and mysteries waiting to be unraveled within the mansion itself. Surprisingly, there are even more Easter eggs to discover, if you can believe it."

Haunted Mansion's Plot

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor and her 9-year-old son venture into a mysteriously and surprisingly affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that it is filled with unexpected secrets. In their quest for answers, they enlist the assistance of a priest, a failed paranormal expert, a psychic from the French Quarter, and a cantankerous historian. Together, they peel back the layers of mystery that reside within the mansion's walls.

While Haunted Mansion continues to captivate audiences, fans can't help but speculate on which other Disneyland attractions Disney might consider adapting for future movies. Whether it's the sci-fi enchantment of Captain EO or the untold narratives hidden within the Haunted Mansion, enthusiasts are bound to be thrilled by the enchanting prospects that await. With Simien's passion and creative vision, the Disneyverse holds a wealth of untapped adventures, ready to be explored.

