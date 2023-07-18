Haunted Mansion set to release next week; 5 must-watch scary comedies that will prepare you for it

Get ready for an exciting adventure with the spirits of the Haunted Mansion , releasing on July 28 on Disney Plus . The film follows a mother and a son who move into their new house, only to be haunted by the ghostly residents of the mansion. To help them fight the spirits out of the mansion the family enlists the help of a former paranormal investigator who is now working as a tour guide, a priest, a psychic, and a college history professor. Together, this diverse team aims to combat the haunting and uncover the mansion's mysterious past.

ALSO READ: Disney streaming service to lose its essence on TV set-top boxes; users receive a warning

Here are five just as unhinged horror comedies to add to your watchlist!

The Menu

The film follows a lavish group of individuals, who travel to a remote island to go eat at a celebrated chef's restaurant known for its unique menu. The problem starts to arise when the seemingly innocent dishes start to become more and more personal to the guests. The best blend of dark comedy and horrors of the current socio economic system, simply put it's the best example of Eat the Rich.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

A bunch of Gen Zers stuck in a mansion without electricity, and a mysterious murderer roaming amongst them, what can possibly go wrong? Everything. The film comments on today's youth's common sensibilities and just how easy it becomes to pull off the cultured mask we all wear in situations of life and death.

Ready or Not

Imagine this, it's your wedding day, the family you're marrying into is one of the richest in the country, and on your wedding night, they insist on playing a...card game. The film's main thrill is in the cat-and-mouse chase that takes hide-and-seek to a whole new dangerous level. Samara Weaving plays the role of the new bride, portraying the crazy world of the ultra-rich from the perspective of the viewers.

Warm Bodies

The 2013 Warm Bodies takes a look at the apocalyptic Zombieland trope from the eyes of a Zombie. The movie turns the dystopian zombie genre on its head and plays the story out like a rom-com more than horror. With the ever-charming Nicholas Hoult of The Great playing the brain-dead creature, you'll find yourself cozying up to the main lead in no time.

Happy Death Day

The Jessica Rothe starrer was supposed to be an indie horror flick, but the story and the uniqueness of its main character have turned it into a cult-classic franchise. The easiest way to sum up the plot of the movie would be to call it Groundhog Day with a creepier twist.

The Haunted Mansion boasts of a star-studded cast, with the likes of Jared Letto, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson. The Disney Plus movie will come out next week. It is a sequel to the 2003 movie of the same name.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 Worst movies of all time: The silver screen's ultimate flops