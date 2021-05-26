Have any of the Friends cast members hooked up with each other? Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer REVEAL

During a recent interview ahead of Friends Reunion, the cast of Friends were asked an important question: Was there a no hookup pact between the six friends?

We're counting down the hours before becoming all consumed in nostalgia with the much-anticipated Friends Reunion. Reuniting under the same roof at Friends' iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles, the beloved original cast members - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - reminisced about the glorious 10 seasons and their everlasting friendship.

Speaking of the six friends, during a recent interview with Access ahead of Friends Reunion, the cast was asked if there was a pact or a rule about not hooking up. Matthew affirmed, "There was. There was a rule that we had, it was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends. And if we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things. So we kept a friendship and we did become really good friends. And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going. And that was really important. Jim Burrows [director] initiated that and we kept that going."

Chiming in was David who stated that the cast didn't want to "jeopardise" on the "great relationships and friendships" they "were forming and had established" and hence, it was kind of an "unspoken" rule. According to Matt, the cast was "more like siblings."

When quizzed further on which Friends real-life duo, if they'd ever hook up, would have been a good pairing and after LeBlanc misunderstood the word 'pairing' for 'parent', he joked by picking himself and Schwimmer. "That's why we did the nap buddies, really solidified that thing for Matt and I [Perry chimed in, "I was so jealous of that."] You should have been. It was a great nap," David quipped while Matt had a good laugh. The "nap buddies" Schwimmer is referencing is Friends Season 7 Ep 6 aka The One with the Nap Partners when Ross and Joey became nap partners in order to get good sleep leading to hilarious repercussions.

On the other hand, when Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa were asked about said pact, the women confessed that they don't remember any such pact while Kudrow added that she was already engaged to her husband Michael Stern by then. "It's a smart idea but I don't actually remember talking about it," Cox admitted. When the host jokingly said that the boys probably came up with the pact because the girls didn't want any part of them, the trio had their wit on point and quipped how it's "quite possibly true."

How we adore these F.R.I.E.N.D.S!

