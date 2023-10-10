‘Have been pretty f**king miserable’: Tom Sandoval expresses ‘regret’ over cheating and ‘hurting’ ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix; DEETS inside

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix separated in March 2023 after a long relationship, after he cheated on Madix with Raquel Leviss (now Rachel Leviss). On the most recent episode of the Vanderpump Rules star's podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, Sandoval openly conversed with Jerry O'Connell, one of his most vocal critics about his emotional change after cheating on his then girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel, earlier this year.

O’Connell, who targeted the 40-year-old on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from March, calling him a "little boy," consented to show up on Sandoval's podcast in order to express his remorse and learn how the reality star is feeling about his earlier deeds.

What Tom Sandoval said about cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss

Sandoval, despite being a very famous celebrity didn’t hold back, didn’t give it a second thought and opened up fearlessly. He pointed out his past deeds as ‘big mistakes’ and confessed, "I got way over my head. I know that, and I apologize for that.”

The Vanderpump Rules star expressed regret and mentioned that he never wants to be responsible for hurting people in that way ever again. He sincerely apologized during the podcast.

Sandoval publicly stated, "I fully f**king regret it. I feel bad about it. I hate that I hurt people. I, for the most part, have been pretty f**king miserable,” he continued, “I don't ever, ever want to go through what I went through again. I don't ever want to be responsible or the cause for ever hurting people like that."

Tom Sandoval expresses his wish on if he could do things differently

On being asked what he’d do differently if given the chance by O’Connell, Sandoval said, "I would have gotten out of my relationship [with Ariana], ripped the Band-Aid off, and not delayed that whole scenario."

Comparing Schwartz and Maloney's split, Tom told the TV host he had been preoccupied with planning the ideal breakup. "I could have done a 100,000 things differently,” Sandoval mentioned.

On public apologies being a tough sport, Tom revealed, "If I cry, it's crocodile tears; if I don't, it's, 'I'm not showing any emotion.' If I'm on my knees, I'm overdoing it. If I'm standing up, I should be on my knees."

Despite all the backlash, Sandoval said he had a few positive changes such as a healthier lifestyle. He mentioned he quit drinking and smoking and gave credit to this period which turned out to be a turning point in his life.

The Vanderpump Rules actor said he was able to gain perspective on what was really essential in his life and who would support him, thanks to the Scandoval affair, as it is generally known. Sandoval claimed he evolved into "more honest" but also "more guarded" as a result. He emphasized on the Scandoval reference, "I'm not a schemer like that, I don't do that."

