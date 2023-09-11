'Have been proven to be abusers': Christina Ricci speaks out amid Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis letter controversy

Days after actress Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher released an apology for the letters that they wrote to the judge, Christina Ricci has come out with her side of the story. Itis noteworthy how she did not particularly mention anyone in the post, but the hints from her written piece suggest that she was speaking on the matter of this couple. The actress took to Instagram to pen down two pages of a message to talk about abusers and how difficult it is for victims to come out and speak up. Here is what the entire statement from Christina Ricci read.

Christina Ricci pens down a piece on 'awesome guys'

It was this week that the actress took to her Instagram to share two stories talking about recent matters. Without taking the names of any of the people in question, the actress wrote about abuse and how it is difficult for the victim to come out. “So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime,” she started the piece from here.

Within the next paragraph, the Yellowjackets star wrote, “People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men, boys — then we must be able to take this stance.”

The actress then took to the next story to write. “Unfortunately, I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction,” the rest of the post read. Mila and Kutcher recently released a video addressing the matter and iterating their side of the story as well. “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher mentioned in the video on his Instagram.

