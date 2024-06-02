'Have Been Such a Big Part of My Life': Neve Campbell Opens Up About Her Feelings Returning to the Scream Franchise After Years

Neve Campbell expressed her joy at returning to the Scream series, underscoring its significant impact on her life. She explained that despite missing the last film due to contractual issues, she felt grateful for the respectful invitation to return. She expressed her gratitude, stating how much she valued the opportunity to relive Sidney's experience and continue her story.

Campbell highlighted Sidney's resilience, noting how much the character has inspired others. She remarked, "Sidney is so strong and has inspired a lot of people," referring to the character's resilience. The actress discussed the profound impact the series has had on her and mentioned that it will always hold a special place in her heart.

Neve Campbell's return to Scream: A heartfelt reunion and hope for change

Neve Campbell expressed that the films hold great significance for her. She shared her excitement about reprising the role of Sidney, indicating that it transcends mere acting—it's a heartfelt return to something deeply meaningful.

She also mentioned encountering fans who tell her how Sidney's bravery has helped them navigate tough times—often in ways that surpass her expectations.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Campbell discussed her decision to return to the horror franchise. She explained that she opted out of Scream VI because she felt the compensation offered did not reflect her worth. However, the negotiations for the upcoming installment took a more positive turn.

"I'm really grateful that the studio took my concerns about pay and respect seriously," she stated. "When they approached me for 'Scream 7,' I wasn't sure how things would unfold. But it was encouraging to see that they started off on the right foot."

Neve Campbell's hopeful return to Scream

Campbell added that it felt good to be heard and to have a positive influence. "It's nice to know that I've made a difference in that way," she said. "And I really hope that other actors get that chance too."

She expressed her excitement about working with Williamson again, saying she was especially excited that Kevin Williamson would direct. She went on to say that she believed he had wanted to do it for years and deserved it. She referred to him as the project's parent and expected him to do an excellent job.

Campbell stated in her March announcement of her return to the franchise that Williamson was "not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years."

Williamson wrote in his own post that he was ecstatic and filled with gratitude, and that he was looking forward to going on this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as they bring Sidney Prescott back in the upcoming Scream movie.

