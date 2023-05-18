Have Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford broken up after less than a year of dating? Deets inside

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have apparently called it quits after less than a year of dating.

The singer’s rep spoke to Page Six to confirm the split. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” they said.

Billie and Jesse were last seen together at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California last month in April. During the music festival, the pair was seen keeping a low profile.

Following that, in May, Billie Eilish attended the MET Gala all by herself, without Jesse. Billie graced the biggest fashion night in a sheer dress by Simone Rocha.

The same night, Billie was reportedly seen getting cozy with Love, Victor actress Ava Capri at an afterparty.

However, the singer’s rep clarified that any speculations about cheating are ‘false’. Rutherford’s reps have not yet commented on the issue.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship

Billie Eilish, 21, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, were first linked together in October 2022. They went Instagram official on November 1. The former couple then made their red carpet debut wrapped up in Gucci blankets at the LACMA Art + Film Gala later that month.

Addressing her relationship with The Neighborhood singer, Billie told Vanity Fair, "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it." She further spoke about landing up with Jesse as her boyfriend and added, "I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*****g f****r alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

