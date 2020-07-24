  1. Home
Have Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise broken up just after a month of dating?

A source recently revealed via E! News that actor Brian Austin Green and model Tina Louise have called it quits after dating each other for almost a month. Scroll down for the details.
Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green is reportedly back on the market. A source via E! News confirmed that Brian and Tina Louise have split following their short-lived romance. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Australian model were first linked in early July. The source told E! News: "All the negative comments and bullying were taking a toll on Tina and the relationship. Of course, being compared to Megan Fox is something nobody wants."

 

The insider hinted that Tina decided to take a step back because of the pressure and scrutiny from the media. "It had nothing to do with Brian. He's been nothing but supportive and he completely understands. They are still communicating, but are technically split at the moment," the source shared. Brian's relationship with Tina marked his first public foray into dating since announcing his split from Megan in May.   

 

Previously, a week after Brian and Tina were spotted on their first date at the restaurant she co-owns, Sugar Taco, a source told E! News they were taking things slowly. "She's attracted to him and loves his personality but is hesitant since he is fresh out of a divorce," the insider shared. "Tina is a good distraction for him and Brian likes her company."

 

On the other hand, things between Megan and her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly have been heating up, just this week, during an appearance on Give Them Lala With Randall podcast, the duo gave their first joint interview and recalled their instant chemistry while on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. 

 

"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly shared. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen." Megan added, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

