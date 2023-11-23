Have Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica broken up? Exploring cryptic TikTok video of crying on the floor amid separation rumors

Silvana Mojica, the Colombian model, recently shared a tearful TikTok video hinting at the end of her romance with Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy. In the emotional clip, Mojica is seen visibly upset, sitting on a bathroom floor while displaying a series of romantic greeting cards seemingly purchased for Portnoy.

"The scenario would be purchasing these for someone and then experiencing a breakup," captioned the emotional TikTok video shared on Wednesday by the Colombian model.

Who is Dave Portnoy?

After completing his education, Dave Portnoy relocated to Boston, where he commenced his career at Yankee Group, an IT market research firm. Departing from Yankee Group in 2004, he ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing Barstool Sports.

The initial manifestation of Barstool was a modest four-page sports newspaper distributed by Portnoy himself on Boston's subway platforms and street corners, marking the inception of his media empire.

How did the romance start?

Their romantic involvement commenced in March 2021, marking the beginning of Mojica and Portnoy's relationship, which they occasionally showcased on social media platforms. By December 2022, they uploaded a photo donning matching pajamas, portraying a seemingly content and joyful couple through their shared posts.

Signs of a breakup

Accompanied by Tracy Chapman's Fast Car, the TikTok video unfolds with Mojica showcasing the heartfelt messages on the cards, including phrases like Angels couldn’t be everywhere, so they sent me you.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with supportive messages, expressing shock and heartbreak over the speculated split. A single individual labeled the apparent news as the "most significant heartbreak of the century."

Despite the circulating breakup rumors, Mojica retains photos of herself and Portnoy on her Instagram profile. The most recent shared image dates back to October, depicting the couple posing together at a red carpet event.

Their prior posts projected an image of happiness, especially one from December 2022, where they appeared content in matching pajamas alongside a furry companion.

Fan outrage and support

Following Mojica's emotional video, her supporters began targeting Portnoy on Instagram, expressing anger and disappointment over the alleged breakup. In response to Portnoy's unrelated Instagram post, fans flooded his comments, demanding justice for Mojica and expressing disdain for the speculated split.

Despite Page Six's outreach, representatives for Portnoy have yet to comment on the situation. Portnoy's connection with Mojica surfaced in March 2021 after their closeness was observed on a Miami club's dance floor. Previously, Portnoy was married to Renee Satterthwaite from 2009 to 2017.

The TikTok video shared by Silvana Mojica has sparked intense speculation and emotional responses from fans, leaving many questioning the status of her relationship with Dave Portnoy. As speculation continues to swirl, followers await official statements or responses from the involved parties, seeking clarification about this potential high-profile split.

