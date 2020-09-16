Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed Baby ZiGi? Bella Hadid's 'buns in the oven' post has fans wondering

Gigi Hadid is due for delivery this month. After Bella Hadid shared a post flaunt the Hadid sisters' "buns", fans are speculating that the model and Zayn Malik have welcomed their baby.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expected to welcome their baby girl this month. The supermodel, who reunited with the former One Direction singer ahead of his birthday this year, confirmed that she was pregnant earlier this summer. While she chose to stay low during her pregnancy, Gigi recently shared a bunch of photos from her maternity photo shoot. As fans wait for the news of baby ZiGi's arrival, some social media users are speculating that the couple's baby girl might have already arrived.

The speculation began after Bella Hadid shared an adorable photo featured her "bun" and Gigi's baby bump. She revealed that the photo was taken in June, and added "two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from (Zayn)." When she wrote, "i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying," fans began wondering if Gigi has already delivered.

"bella’s caption makes me feel like gigi gave birth," a Twitter user wrote. "Did Bella Hadid just announced that her sister Gigi gave birth?" another fan questioned. "GUYS I THINK GIGI GAVE BIRTH??? CAUSE WHY WOULD BELLA RANDOMLY BE CRYING?" added another fan.

okay so we all agree that wasn't a random post n miss bella basically just publicly announced that gigi's either in labor or already gave birth, right? — (@highwaistedzjm) September 15, 2020

what if Gigi gave birth or is in the process of it — H (@curedniallhoran) September 14, 2020

“i cant stop crying” does this mean gigi gave birth?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/PncxZMKwgJ — (@soulcondition) September 15, 2020

Back in July, Gigi hosted an Instagram Live where she flaunted her baby bump and revealed the real reason behind keeping her pregnancy low. "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but, like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like, obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said, via Harper's Bazaar.

