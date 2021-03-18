Have Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom secretly tied the knot? Singer's latest appearance sparks marriage rumours.

As per reports, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were recently snapped out and about in Hawaii with their 6-month-old daughter Daisy and singer's ring has sparked wedding rumours.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soaking in the joy of parenthood after they welcomed their daughter Daisy a few months ago. But looks like amid the joy of being new parents, the couple seems to have tied the knot. As per a Page Six report, Katy and Orlando were recently snapped out and about in Hawaii with their daughter and the actor's 10-year-old son. While Orlando was seen carrying their daughter on his back, Katy was seen in a pair of matching workout gear.

The couple wore baseball hats and kept their daughter's face covered as they went out and about the scenic island. However, the paparazzi spotted one noticeable change and that was a ring in Katy's ring finger. The singer was seen wearing a gold band, hinting that the couple have probably secretly tied the knot.

As per the report, Katy and Orlando have been in Hawaii for most of March as they continue to holiday there. From long beach walks to meditating and yoga, the couple are enjoying all the small and big moments of parenthood together.

The singer has also been promoting her appearance as a judge on the latest season of American Idol on Instagram. She also chronicled her recent appearance on Jimmey Kimmel Live for Instagram. Sharing a video and photo, Katy wrote, "mama has the night off so you get inches and @americanidol on @jimmykimmellive tonight ok."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl back in August 2020 and gave her a precious name: Daisy Dove Bloom.

