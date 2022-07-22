Have Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson talked about having kids? Source REVEALS

Following Pete Davidson's recent comments on wanting to be a father, all are curious about Kim Kardashian and her new beau's future plans. In a chat with ET, a source opened up about the couple and their current state of mind when it comes to kids or any such bigger commitments. According to the insider, the pair is focusing on strengthening their relationship at the moment.

After Kim introduced her four kids to the SNL alum, the source said, "Kim's kids think Pete is so funny, playful and adore him." They also added, "Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that, but they are focused on building their relationship right now." They revealed that the two are going towards a brighter future as the couple seem "more in love than ever before." The insider further remarked that Kim and Pete ensure that even through their busy schedules they keep their relationship a priority "even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other."

The source added that the couple "will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together." Recently, the KKW mogul posted a series of adorable snaps with her beau while the two enjoyed a cosy day in, lounging around the house. Through the pictures, fans found out that Pete has apparently inked a new tattoo for his "girl." In one of their selfies, a tattoo related to their SNL skit kiss can be seen on the comedian's right shoulder area. The tattoo reads, "Jasmin (infinity sign) Aladdin," paying tribute to when the pair performed as the characters on the show.

