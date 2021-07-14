Have Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot? Couple sparks WEDDING rumours after Las Vegas trip

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have left fans wondering if they tied the knot during their recent Vegas trip after a close acquaintance suggested so.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently headed to Las Vegas and after their PDA-filled pictures recently hit social media, the duo is now sparking wedding rumours thanks to a comment made by Kourtney's hairstylist. The 42-year-old reality star's hairstylist Glen Coco sparked speculations after he shared several snaps of the couple's romantic trip to Sin City and made a "wedding" reference in captions that sent fans in a tizzy.

In his recent post, Kourtney's favourite hairstylist Coco shared a few pictures of Kardashian and Barker and alongside wrote, "NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There's nothing like love and a good time." This led several netizens to believe that Kourtney and Travis had taken the big step after having a whirlwind romance.

What's interesting is that the photos also hinted at a possible engagement considering Travis was seen covering Kardashian's right hand in the snaps, hiding any glimpse of a possible engagement ring if there was any. If this was any less of a hint, Kourtney in her own post also wrote, "What happens in Vegas..." which led several fans to comment on her post asking if she had tied the knot with Barker.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas post here:

While Kourtney is known to be close to Barker's children, his daughter Alabama Barker further fueled the rumours as she posted the couple's photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "so happy for you guys."

Neither Kourtney nor Travis have yet made any official comment about their apparent wedding. The photos shared by the duo from their Vegas trip, simply showed them having a good time with each other.

