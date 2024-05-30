Have Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Moved on From Their Five-Year-Old Feud? The Kardashians Star Says THIS in Latest Episode

After having a heartbreaking halt in their friendship, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods seem to have solved their flong feud. The disastrous event in Jenner and her sister Khloé Kardashian’s life took place almost five years ago. However, Kylie has reflected on it while reacting in a very chill way.

To learn how the reality TV star feels about her long-lost bond with Woods, keep reading.

Kylie Jenner about her equation with Jordyn Woods

In a recently aired episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner divulged about how she and Jordyn Woods used to have fun during their days as close friends.

In the episode that was aired on Thursday, Jenner was seen talking to her sister Khloé Kardashian. This is where the media personality mentioned that she had recently met Woods at a Paris Fashion Week event. This was the event where they were also seen having a conversation after a long gap, in public.

For the unversed, the two inseparable friends went on to shut their strong bond, when Woods, confessed that she had kissed Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson in the year 2019.

Recalling the moment in Paris, Jenner stated, "It was fun." The 26-year-old celebrity then also mentioned that she and Woods have a "healthy distance in the relationship," while also telling Khloé Kardashian that they both talk once a month.

Khloé Kardashian about Jordyn Woods

Although Khloé Kardashian was hurt by the move Jordyn Woods made, the 39-year-old TV star mentioned in the year 2021 that she is no longer holding “any grudge” against the model.

While talking to Kylie Jenner, Kardashian reminded her that she has always asked Jenner not to have any regrets. She then went on to say, “And I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me.”

Kardashian also stated that she “never had an issue” with Jenner continuing her “friendships with anyone.”

Further, talking in a confessional, the American socialite Jenner expressed happiness as she finally got to show the world “how pure Khloé’s heart is.”

Jenner mentioned her sister saying, “You need to do whatever makes you happy.” Kylie further also added that even though Kardashian was heavily impacted by what she has been through, Khloé’s words still portrayed calmness, as she stated, “There’s nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.”

