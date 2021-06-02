Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already dropped hints about baby girl names they may consider?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had earlier hinted at a few baby girl names they may have liked. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be welcoming their second child -- a baby girl, in a few weeks time and fans have already started guessing what names they could possibly consider. While Meghan and Harry are far from reacting to these name suggestions, the couple had earlier hinted at a few baby girl names they may have liked.

Back in 2019, when the couple was expecting Archie, Meghan and Harry were visiting the town of Birkenhead and heard name suggestions from a group of school children. At the event, a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley spoke with the Duchess of Sussex. They both discovered that their friends lovingly call them "Meg".

Later, the school girl spoke to the reporters at the event, and said, "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.' "

At the same event, Prince Harry showed an interest in the name "Lily". The Duke of Sussex was seen asking a mother how she spelled her daughter's flower-inspired name, reported People. Meghan Markle is reportedly in her last trimester.

Last month, bookies began betting on what would Harry and Meghan potentially name their girl child. UK gambling site Ladbrokes began the name predictions and while there are many options, it was narrowed down.

Oddsmakers have predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay tribute to one royal family member when they pick their daughter's name. One of the top choices that seems to have emerged is Philippa, after Prince Harry’s late grandfather, Prince Philip. Click the link below to find out the other names in contention.

