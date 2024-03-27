'Have No Eulogy': Garrison Brown's Brother Hunter Breaks Silence On Death; Says He'll Work On Enjoying With Family

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

The sudden death of Garrison Brown has devastated his family, particularly his brother Hunter, who bids him a passionate goodbye in his recent post. Earlier this month, Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison, and Hunter's parents posted on Instagram to confirm the 25-year-old's passing. To express his love for Garrison and to emphasize the importance of cherishing time spent with those you care about, 27-year-old Hunter Brown just broke his silence.

Hunter Brown reminisces on his late brother’s life

Hunter Brown shared a valuable lesson he's learned from the loss of his brother Garrison Brown and paid tribute to him following his untimely death.

The 27-year-old Sister Wives star broke his silence on Tuesday and paid a moving homage to his late brother in an Instagram post.

Beginning with a picture of Hunter that appeared to be from Garrison's burial, the carousel of photos also included pictures of the brothers having fun, a throwback to their early years, graduations, and excursions they had made.

“'When tomorrow starts without me…'" Hunter began in the caption, referencing a poem by David Romano. "I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life."

"I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!" he continued before citing a quote from 2000's Gladiator. "'Now we are free… I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet.'”

Meanwhile, Hunter Brown is Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s third son, one of their six children who appeared on the popular television show Sister Wives.

Janelle and Kody Brown grieve their late son’s sudden loss

Earlier this month, Garrison and Hunter's mother, Janelle Brown, announced the 25-year-old's sudden death in a statement shared on Instagram.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," her post began. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

"We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," the statement concluded.

His father, Kody Brown, 55, also shared the same statement on social media, and many members of the Brown family followed suit.

At the time, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department also confirmed the sad news, telling People in a statement: "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home." The FPD confirmed that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

Days following his passing, family members said they convened for a private viewing. Mykelti Brown, the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, wrote a heartfelt homage to Garrison on social media after the solemn event.

Alongside two quotes about pain and experiencing love, Mykelti wrote, "My heart breaks for my brother, who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla, drinking and fighting with Odin."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

