Have Olivia Rodrigo and Enola Holmes Star Louis Partridge Broken Up After 2 Years of Dating? Here's What We Know

Our favorite couple has broken up! The end of the year is seemingly observing the closure for one of the most beloved duos in town, singer Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge, who are said to have gone their separate ways after 2 years of passionately dating. While they are known to have been together since 2023, the split reportedly happened only a few weeks ago, and not many details are known about it so far. The singer was also spotted talking about it to her friends at Lily Allen’s Santa party at strip club Stringfellows in London. The reason for their breakup is not known so far.

Olivia Rodrigo breaks down over Louis Partridge break up

While the parties involved are yet to personally comment on the matter, a source close to the situation revealed to The Sun, “They made such a lovely couple, so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them, and they decided it’s better to be apart for now.” The duo has seemingly decided to take time off from each other, but the songstress remains in despair as she was reportedly spotted venting out to her friends at Lily Allen’s recent holiday party on December 21.

“Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her, but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now,” the informer added.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s relationship timeline

The two were first linked together back in October 2023 when they were spotted celebrating Halloween in London after being introduced via mutual friends. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of his film Disclaimer back in August 2024 at the Venice Film Festival. Initially private, they decided to shower love on each other later on. Their PDA became fans’ favorite over time as they constantly supported their partner’s ventures with all their love. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have previously overcome multiple breakup rumors, so fans are hoping this time would be just the same!

