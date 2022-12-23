Have Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal called it quits? 15 Things to know about estranged couple

Pheobe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, the famous Hollywood couple have reportedly called it quits, after dating for over 2 years. The reports regarding the much-loved couple's split came out as a great shock for both their fans and audiences, who took to social media platforms and expressed their disappointment and concern. The reports published by Just Jared suggest that the American singer was spotted on a 'date' with musician-comedian Bo Burnham this week in New York City, post her break-up with the Irish actor. Recently, during a chat with The Guardian, Paul Mescal dropped hints about his engagement with Pheobe Bridgers, to the much excitement of their fans. However, the couple never officially announced their engagement, and this sparked rumours regarding trouble in their paradise. As per the reports, the couple was also planning to buy a farmhouse in West Cork.

Here are 15 things you need to know about Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, and their relationship. Have a look... 1. A bond that began with a Twitter exchange Interestingly, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal got to know each other in May 2020, and this was followed by the American singer taking to her official Twitter handle and dropping a mini review on Paul Mescal's web show, Normal People. The estranged couple's Twitter exchange soon grabbed the attention of netizens, who speculated that something is cooking. Check out Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Twitter exchange, below:

2. The virtual hangout If the reports are to be believed, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had started hanging out virtually, before meeting in real. The couple soon hosted an Instagram live together for Wonderland magazine. During the interaction, Paul notably said to Phoebe that his love for her music is 'well-documented". The singer, on the other hand, replied that his comment made her 'blush'. 3. Phoebe about Paul in an interview Following their social media interactions, Phoebe Bridgers was seen discussing her bond with Paul Mescal in an interview with NME. Interestingly, the American singer confessed that her heart went a little 'pitter-patter' when he started following her on Instagram. She also went to call the Normal People actor, 'the cute boy from the show.' 4. The dating rumours The rumours regarding Phoebe Bridgers dating Paul Mescal started doing rounds somewhere around July 2020, after their frequent social media exchanges caught the public eye. 5. The secret meeting Interestingly, amidst the rumours, the singer even flown down to Ireland to meet the actor, while she was heading for an IRL meet-up. If the reports are to be believed, the couple met for a brief time in a cafe in Kinsale, Ireland.

6. Paul Mescal opens up about his girlfriend Later, the same year, Paul Mescal finally opened up about his girlfriend, during a chat with GQ. However, the popular actor refrained from revealing the name of his lady love in the interview. But he called her a 'life saver' who has been his constant support system during the tough times. 7. Phoebe and Paul team up for a music video The couple soon surprised their fans by teaming up for Phoebe Bridger's music video 'Saviour Complex'. Paul Mescal made an appearance in the much-loved video, which became an instant hit. 8. The couple's red carpet debut Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers made their relationship official the next year, by making their red carpet debut. The couple walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021. 9. Paul and Phoebe make it Insta official Interestingly, the American singer and Irish actor made their relationship 'Insta' official in December, the same year. Phoebe Bridgers took to her official Instagram handle and shared a selfie in which she is seen hugging Paul Mescal. However, she did not tag the actor in her post.