Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'run out of content' to talk about the royal family? A source REACTS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals in 2020. What started with an expose interview with Ophrah about the treatment Meghan received in the royal family extended into Harry penning down a memoir and the couple releasing a series on Netflix. The Sussexes have spilled their fair share of the royal family’s secrets and made a few shocking claims. If you are waiting for more royal family content from the couple, we have some bad news for you.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to stop making content about Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan have called out multiple royals to date. The list includes Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Kate Middleton too. Harry’s tell-all memoir shocked the readers with the number of secrets he disclosed and the claims he made about the royal family. The book and the Sussexes’ Netflix series received just as much backlash from the people. The Duke and Duchess have constantly been called out for “whining” and also “bashing” the royal family endlessly.

After receiving a good amount of criticism, it looks like the Sussexes have decided to put it all in the past. An insider told The Sun that the couple has “run out of content” and won’t be putting out content related to the royal family anymore. The insider disclosed, “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say.”

ALSO READ: Gayle King supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calls the car chase an 'unfortunate incident'

Are Meghan and Prince Harry getting divorced?

Many news outlets and experts have claimed to notice signs of a troubled marriage when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan lately. Meghan’s half-sister spoke about the Sussexes a few months back, Samantha claimed that the couple was toxic for each other. She claimed that Harry and Meghan were “very unhealthy for each other. It's a toxic relationship.”

Society journalist Petronella Wyatt recently revealed in a tweet that Meghan Markle has been spotted at parties alone without Harry. She tweeted, “Friends of mine who live near them are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days.” The journalist also mentioned that the Duchess “tends to leave Harry at home."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently involved in a car chase in New York City. The couple was chased down by paparazzi leading to a “near-catastrophic” incident.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former Royal Butler claims that Prince Harry will come to the UK; Claims that the Duke was ‘brainwashed’