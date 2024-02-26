Have Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan Broken Up? All We Know About the 5-Year-Old Relationship

Both Romeo Beckham and model Mia Regan finally announced on their social media that they have broken up after spending five years together. The couple started dating back in 2019 when both of them were 16 years old and stayed together till now.

Why did Romeo and Mia break up?

The actual reason behind the two of them breaking up is not clear. But there was some speculation from their fans as to why Mia was not showing up on Romeo’s Insta feed as often. On Sunday, both of them posted stories on their social media, confirming their breakup.

On 25th February, Romeo uploaded a picture of himself with Mia as his Instagram story. He wrote on the picture, “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will 🤍🤍.” The 21 year old announced that even after the breakup, they will remain friends.

Mia on the other hand, posted a picture of the two of them making kissy faces at the camera and wrote on the picture, “This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren’t tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh❤️❤️❤️.” It was clear from their posts that even though they had no romantic involvement anymore, they will be a part of each others’ lives as friends.

Advertisement

Romeo and Mia’s relationship timeline

Romeo Beckham is the second eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. He and model Mia Regan have been dating since 2019 when the two of them were only 16 years old. They made their relationship public in 2021 when they appeared on a red carpet together.

Not only Romeo, but Mia had a good relationship with his mother Victoria Beckham as well. In an interview with Vogue, Mia said that Victoria had helped her calm her nerves before a lot of important events. “Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure,” she had said in the interview.

The former Spice Girl even launched a capsule collection from her label where she collaborated with Mia and praised the younger’s “unique approach to fashion and styling.”

Mia and Romeo apparently split once before back in 2022 due to their distance but then when the latter started to post pictures of them together again, people assumed that things had returned back to normal. Romeo even got a tattoo saying ‘Mooch’ on the inside of his elbow. Mooch is Mia’s nickname and he got it on her birthday in November of last year.

ALSO READ: How Did David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Spend Their Valentine's Day? Exploring Their Romantic Getaway