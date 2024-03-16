Have Senior Staff Members Of Kate Middleton Not Seen Her Since Her Alleged Surgery? Source Reveals

Kate Middleton's senior staff members have alleged that they have not seen or are in contact with the princess post her surgery. With new conspiracies piling up every day, the public has been suspicious about Kensington Palace hiding the truth. The staff member claimed that they were not even aware of the surgery taking place until it was announced to the public.

A source close to the royal family told US Weekly, "A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it caught them off guard. Only a few people know what's really going on, and they're tight-lipped."

Piers Morgan's Theory About Kate Middleton's Disappearance

Piers Morgan, a close source of the royal family and a journalist, has opened up about what he thinks is really going on amongst the members. Morgan shared, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over Photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that? Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" The statement came after the edited photo of Middleton and her kids went viral on the internet.

The journalist further added, "Kate needs a break; I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph, and it's led to even more conspiracy theories. On one level, [the edited picture] could be trivial—she could be fine and doing well and try to do something to correct the conspiracies and get it wrong—or it could be that they're hiding something."

He continued, "I have been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening, don't know what to believe, nor do any of us—we're not there."

Kate Middleton's Photo Editing Conspiracy

With the internet full of questions about Kate Middleton's disappearance, Kensington Palace added one more conspiracy to discuss. A photo of the Princess of Wales and her three children was released by the palace on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, claiming that Prince William took the photo.

However, not long after the picture was posted, the netizen found proof of the photo being edited. This made the public speculate that there was a lot more going on inside the palace, which is not shared, and also questioned the reliability of the palace.

