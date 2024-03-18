'Have Some Respect': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Controversial Remarks About Kate Middleton's Absence: See HERE

Kardashian's remark, made alongside a throwback photo, sparked criticism from netizens who deemed it insensitive given Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Mar 18, 2024
IMDb
Kim Kardashian (Left) Kate Middleton (Right) (IMDb)

Kim Kardashian has officially joined #KateGate, much to the public's disdain. 

The reality TV star shared a carousel of throwback photos on Saturday with a caption that she may have thought would be smart and cheeky. However, it ultimately stirred discontent among Royal Family followers.

“On my way to go find Kate,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote alongside a slideshow of pictures that featured her in leather pants and a cropped T-shirt, suggesting that it was taken in 2022 when she attended her nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah. 


For the unversed, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been MIA since December 2023. The Royal Palace announced in January this year that the future queen of Britain underwent “planned abdominal surgery” and has since been recovering at home with no plans to return to public duties until after Easter. Conspiracy theories regarding Kate’s whereabouts have been running wild ever since, with one recently reaching fever pitch after a Mother's Day portrait shared by Middleton was removed from multiple photo agencies, citing manipulation concerns.

Now that we have the context of Kim Kardashian’s much-talked-about caption in place, let's have a look at what the internet has to say about the SKIMS founder. She is being deemed insensitive and tasteless by the Netizens. 

Kim Kardashian gets slammed for her Kate Middleton remark  

Kim Kardashian trolled for Kate Middleton remarks (Instagram)

“Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors,” one critic called her out. 

Kim Kardashian trolled for Kate Middleton remarks (Instagram)

Another schooled Kim, writing, “She’s recovering from a major operation! Have some respect.” 

Kim Kardashian trolled for Kate Middleton remarks (Instagram)

A third person said, “Come on Kim. You have daughters, sisters, and a mother. It's tasteless to make jokes about the Princess of Wales. I would've thought you'd have more sympathy considering all the rumors and unfair press you've had to put up with. This is unworthy of you.” 


Another person, labeling Kim Kardashian’s remarks tasteless, asked her to do better. “Kim Kardashian making tasteless jokes about Catherine, Princess of Wales, while she and Charles are both very unwell is so tasteless.” 

Scroll for more reactions: 





Kim Kardashian is not the first celebrity to mock Kate Middleton — Blake Lively indulged in #KateGate just a day prior 

While Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to poke fun at the Royal drama, just a day earlier, Blake Lively trolled Kate Middleton with a highly edited Betty Buzz campaign that included several Photoshop fails. 

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!” Lively wrote alongside a snapshot of herself that was heavily photoshopped. “Now you know why I've been MIA,” she added. 

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the Palace was preparing to make a big announcement amid the ongoing PR crisis. According to unverified reports, BBC Events has been given a heads-up to be on the lookout for an “absolutely important” statement from the royal family “at any time.” 

FAQ

What sparked the backlash against Kim Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian faced backlash for her comment on Kate Middleton's absence from public life, which many deemed insensitive given Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery.
How did Blake Lively contribute to the controversy?
Blake Lively also drew criticism for her involvement in #KateGate, where she shared heavily edited photos poking fun at Kate Middleton's situation.
Is there any official statement from the royal palace regarding Middleton's absence?
As of now, there hasn't been any official statement from the royal palace regarding Middleton's absence beyond the announcement of her planned abdominal surgery and subsequent recovery. However, speculation persists amidst reports of an upcoming significant announcement.
