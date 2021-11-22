Hawkeye: Kevin Feige discusses the epic Avengers musical & why the Jeremy Renner show is set on NYC Christmas

Another season, another highly-awaited Marvel Disney+ series to be excited about! Set over the span of six days leading up to Christmas in New York, we finally see OG Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) getting his solo time to shine in Hawkeye. This time, by his side, is Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) who finds herself in the midst of absolute evil chaos and enlists the help of her 'bow and arrow genius' hero, Hawkeye.

At Hawkeye's virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla was a part of, in attendance were Jeremy, Hailee, Vera Farmiga, who plays Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton, who plays Eleanor's fiance Jack Duquesne, President of Marvel Studios and Hawkeye executive producer Kevin Feige and Rhys Thomas, who is Hawkeye's director and executive producer. *MINOR SPOILERS* A highlight of Hawkeye's premiere episode is the epic Avengers (Steve Rogers aka Captain America-centric) Broadway musical titled Rogers: The Musical, which is attended by Clint and his three kids.

Answering Pinkvilla's question about how the fascinating, larger than life Avengers musical in Hawkeye came to be and will we get to see more of it throughout the series, Kevin began, "The Rogers: The Musical; Rhys, was that your idea? There was an idea early on about why he comes to New York." Rhys chimed in, "Yeah, it was an innocent suggestion in one of our calls that I quickly tried to backtrack on. [everyone laughs]"

Feige added, "Which is true, but I loved the idea and it gave a reason, there was always, it was a bit of a generic Christmas in New York. Clint taking the kids. It was a daddy weekend before Christmas. And I had met the amazing composer Marc Shaiman at an event, a few... this is very, I'm not a social guy. So, to even say, I met him at an event. it was one of the LA events I've been to in the last ten years. And his husband is a giant Marvel fan. So, when Rhys said that it gave us context for the opening episode, context for why Clint is in New York, context for Clint seeing himself in the way the world sees Hawkeye. And it gave us an opportunity to have an amazing song by Marc Shaiman."

Adding a level of authenticity to the characters by putting them on ground in New York City, Thomas was asked about the decision to film Hawkeye in real locations. "New York's very special to me anyway. I think I was kind of a tyrant about being as true to New York as we could. Nothing bugs me more than fake geography in movies and fake texture. So, yeah, it was given that we had to go there and get our place in. It's Christmas time in New York too. You want that real texture. Plus, we've got very human characters in the show as well, so, anywhere that real world feel can breathe through the show, then, yeah, we had to take it," Rhys shared.

As for the inspiration of setting Hawkeye during the holidays, giving it a Die Hard meets the MCU kind of feel, Thomas said, "I mean, the holidays, I think, that predated me. But, yeah, I'll take the Die Hard feel. Why not? Again, the story of a character like Clint, just trying to live his life and trouble coming to find him, it's a trope that, yeah, we all love and enjoy. And setting it at Christmas time, again, that clash of family time with business time, it's a classic combo. So, yeah, for me, it was just wonderful to wrap my arms around that and lean in, but, yeah, to hand it to the megamind behind me. [laughs]"

Agreeing to the fact that Robet Downey Jr. starrer Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie, Kevin added, "I would, too. Thank you. Yes, I would say that as well. But, it came out in the summer. This is fun because it is a Christmas story that is taking place during the holidays and it also is based on early discussions about a limited time period. About setting a series in not quite real time, but essentially in a six-day period. Six episodes, six days. Will Clint make it home for Christmas? Which was fun and a breath of fresh air after world ending stakes and celestials bursting out of planets and multiverse shenanigans, that this is, Hawkeye himself, a grounded, family-based show.

Hawkeye is the first Christmas based Marvel Cinematic Universe project post Iron Man 3 and when quizzed on what made him want to return to the festive season in the MCU with this series, Feige revealed, "I've always loved films or shows or specials that take place over the holiday season. I think there's a heightened amount of emotion and a heightened amount of conflict and tension [laughs] that can occur in this glorious season. And I have always, honestly, been looking for opportunities. We've already announced the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which has literally been in the works for four years. This show has come up and now comes out in that time. I thought the Guardians one would be our first. It's obviously, they're very different. But, I just love this time of year for the storytelling possibilities."

Our excitement levels for Hawkeye has definitely perked up further!

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+Hotstar on November 24.

