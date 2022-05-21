Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner bids adieu to his 'amazing' India trip; Gets spotted at Delhi airport

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, who has been on a visit to India, has been sharing beautiful glimpses from his trip. The actor had been shooting for an upcoming project with Anil Kapoor and enjoyed every bit of his stay in India. From playing cricket to relishing food, his stay in India was full of a lot of memories and his posts were a treat to the fans. And now, Jeremy has bid adieu to India and clicked at the airport recently in the national capital.

In the video, Jeremy was dressed in an icy blue coloured shirt with comfy trousers and was seen walking towards the airport entrance. He was seen following the Covid-19 protocols and made sure to wear a mask at the airport. Interestingly, Jeremy had also shared a heartfelt post while bidding adieu to India and expressed his gratitude to his crew for all the hard work they did. He wrote, “Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing #rennervation #garage #india #delhi”.

Take a look at Jeremy Renner’s post as he bids adieu to India here:

Check out Jeremy Renner’s video from the airport:

For the uninitiated, Jeremy is known for his performance as Hawkeye in multiple superhero films of Marvel Studios including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: End Game, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity etc. According to media reports, Jeremy’s India visit is related to his upcoming project Rennervations which is said to be a renovation-based reality series. Interestingly, he had spent a great time with Anil Kapoor and had even sent love to the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor on his wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor recently.

