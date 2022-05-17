Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner delights fans as he goes full-desi on the streets of India; Twitter REACTS

Hawkeye's in India! According to his recent Instagram post, Jeremy Renner has been on a visit to the country as he shared with fans a snap of him playing cricket in the streets of India with the locals, desi-style. The actor noted his enlightening experience in the caption as he wrote, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!"

Indian fans of the actor quickly hopped on Twitter and exclaimed their happiness on seeing their favourite actor enjoying his time in their country. While many were shocked that Renner was even visiting the country, others rejoiced as they expressed their delight at seeing him not only coming to India but also experiencing it with the locals. Though there surely were some fans who lamented that they could not be where Renner was as they wanted to interact with the actor.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Jeremy Renner's India visit below:

It seems India has become a hot spot for Hollywood royalty as before Avengers co-stars such as Chris Hemsworth and Josh Brolin also visited the country. Recently, Will Smith also visited the country after he faced explosive backlash for his behaviour at the Oscars 2022. For those unversed, Smith on being offended by comedian Chris Rock's comments on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease the actor walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian on live Tv. Since the incident, Smith has been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years by the Academy.

