Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner enjoys a game of cricket on the streets of Rajasthan during India visit; See Pic

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is on a visit to India and it looks like the actor is having a great time interacting with the locals in Rajasthan as per his latest Instagram post. The actor dropped a new photo of himself enjoying a game of cricket with a few local kids from Alwar city in Rajasthan. It's not yet clear whether the actor is in India for a vacation or has been shooting a project in the country.

Sharing a stunning photo of himself playing cricket while a crowd seemed to have gathered to watch him play, Renner in the captions wrote, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" The actor who has played the Hawkeye in multiple superhero films of Marvel Studios including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: End Game, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity and also the MCU series was snapped swinging the bat during the Cricket match.

Check out Jeremy Renner's post here:

Previously, Renner had also shared a post from Delhi where he was seemingly served with a dessert that was Avenger-themed. Interestingly, the actor spotted a funny addition to the Avengers logos in the dessert and commenting on the same he wrote in the captions, "Another avenger added …. Name and super power please?"

Previously, the actor's Avengers co-stars such as Chris Hemsworth and Josh Brolin have also enjoyed their time in India as they had arrived in the country to shoot for their projects. Recently, actor Will Smith was also clicked on his visit to India following the Oscars slap controversy.

