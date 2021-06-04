Hawkeye: Vera Farmiga says co star Hailee Steinfeld is 'killing it' as Kate Bishop in upcoming Marvel series

Vera Farmiga teases Marvel's Hawkeye to be 'pretty special' as she reveals details about her character on the show.

Hawkeye is one Marvel series that has been drawing a lot of attention and fans can't wait to see Kate Bishop's character to be introduced in MCU. While the series has faced several delays, the show has been grabbing headlines thanks to its amazing cast which includes Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in lead as well as Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon among others. In a recent interview during, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It actress Vera Farmiga spoke about her Marvel show.

While like any other MCU project which is tough for actors to discuss, Farmiga didn't give anything away but spoke about her character on the show as well as her co-star Hailee Steinfeld. Sharing details about her character, Farmiga told ET, "Kate Bishop's coming up and I play her mama, criminally inclined matriarch, Eleanor Bishop and I had a blast."

Praising how well Steinfeld is pulling off her Marvel role, Farmiga further added, "Hailee kills it in the role." Drawing on her experience of working on the series, Farmiga promised that the Marvel show is going to be "pretty special."

Among other characters on the show, it has been reported that actress Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, which she will be debuting in MCU with the Black Widow film that releases in July 2021. As for the series, Hawkeye has been slated for a release later in the year.

The main focus of Hawkeye will remain on Renner's Clint Barton and his protege Kate Bishop.

