Hayden Christensen is all set to be back as Darth Vader

Actor Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series.

Christensen was discovered for the Star Wars franchise by George Lucas, and went on to take up the role of Anakin Skywalker, father of Luke and Leia who turns to the dark side of The Force and becomes the iconic Darth Vader.

Christensen made his debut in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack Of The Clones and then continued till Revenge Of The Sith.

President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy announced the news at the Disney Investors Day, reports variety.com.

The Obi-Wan series also marks the return of actor Ewan McGregor into the Star Wars universe, in the role of the beloved Jedi.

According to Lucasfilm, the new series will begin 10 years after the events of Revenge Of The Sith.

Other actors joining the cast are: Genevieve O'Reilly (who will appear as Mon Mothma), Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Adria Arjona.

Writer Joby Harold is on board to script the series, taking over from Hossein Amini, who left the project back in January. Kennedy also announced that the series would begin filming in 2021. The series will stream on Disney+.

Also Read:Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Adam Driver's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is apt choice for May The 4th

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×