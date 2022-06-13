Hayden Christensen stands up for Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram amid racist attacks: It really saddens me

Seeing the situation surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram, co-star Hayden Christensen is standing up in support of the actress. In a recent interview with ET, the actor opened up about the online bullying and racism Ingram has been enduring since the debut of the series on Disney Plus. With the series out, Christensen reprises his role as Darth Vader alongside Ewan McGregor playing the titular character.

During the chat, Christensen commented on the trolling and stood up with his co-star, "I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me." He also praised the actress and added, "I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being but an incredibly talented actress." Without a doubt, since the start of the series Ingram's character Reva has taken over the fans and is definitely the shooting star of the season.

Mounting over his words, Christensen continued to compliment Ingram, "The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive." He then hoped that fans could turn over to her side as the series progresses, "So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around. I think she’s done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that."

Before Christensen, McGregor also came forward in support of Ingram as he wrote on Instagram, "As the leading actor in the series, as executive producer on the series, [know] that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind,” he firmly added, “There’s no place for racism in this world."

