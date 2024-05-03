'Hayes Is His Own Character': The Idea Of You Star Nicholas Galitzine REACTS To Comparison With Harry Styles

English actor Nicholas Galitzine recently gave his response regarding his comparison with the One Direction lead vocalist Harry Styles. He stated that his role as musician Hayes Campbell has nothing to do with the As It Was singer. Additionally, Galitzine shares insights into his character inspirations for the film.

Nicholas Galitzine responds to his role’s comparisons with Harry Styles

Nicholas Galitzine (29) told People, "I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician."

"We took tons of different references," adds the actor indicating they have gone through a diverse variety of references for his role. "I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I'd love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there's some really, really catchy songs in the movie," he further explained.

Brief about The Idea Of You

Meanwhile, the new romantic film is adapted from author Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel titled The Idea Of You, revolving around Nicholas Galitzine’s Hayes, a 24-year-old pop star from the boy band August Moon who falls in love with Anne Hathaway's Solène, a 40-year-old divorcée, after a chance meeting at Coachella.

Nicholas Galitzine’s inspired role in the film followed by his experience

According to the aforementioned portal, Nicholas Galitzine said that they looked at the Backstreet Boys from the time when they "first came out" for "the sort of hysteria around them." And for choreography, they took a page from the popular Korean pop band BTS.

The Mary & George star hilariously talked about his music training and was permitted to go for three weeks of training before the film shoot commenced. He jokingly mentioned that BTS’s training is more extreme than his three weeks of training before their shoot began.

The Idea Of You star further added that the film’s choreography have the ability to be nonchalant and easy-going. He stated, “It's almost like not so try-hard, effortlessly cool. We were trying to embody a little bit of that."

Galitzine also says there was "so much thought that went into fame and its effect on love and relationships" for the movie as well. And it was a fun experience making the project, which features several original songs performed by Nicholas himself.

