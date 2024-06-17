Hayley Palmer Calls Ex-Boyfriend Mark Labbett 'Beastly' After Breakup Over Three-Minute Phone Call

Hayley Palmer, a 42-year-old TV presenter, recently made news when she divulged information about her split with Mark Labbett, the 58-year-old star of the quiz show "The Chase." Palmer claimed Labbett ditched her in a three-minute phone conversation just days after they celebrated their first anniversary.

She said she was "heartbroken" by the sudden termination of their romance. Palmer referred to Labbett as 'beastly,' implying that his actions had injured her. The announcement of their separation in May drew attention from both fans and the media.

Currently, Hayley claims that Mark lives up to his nickname after blindsiding her by savagely ending their phone conversation. She also disclosed the reason behind Mark's year-long romance: he refused to file for divorce from his former wife, Katie.

Hayley opens up about divorce from Mark

Hayley said in an interview with The Sun that Mark really did live up to his moniker, The Beast. She was really happy for them, but she also acknowledged that she was totally unprepared for the separation. Mark's actions horrified and upset Hayley, who called him a monster.

Hayley went on, claiming that she was angry that Mark hadn't addressed their relationship issues face-to-face and had banned him in order to prevent him from contacting her.

MailOnline contacted Mark's representatives to request comments. They disclosed that Mark and Hayley had announced their divorce last month, following a year of marriage.

On social media in May, 42-year-old Sky Entertainment reporter Hayley and Mark commemorated their one-year anniversary. However, Mark later claimed that the big age gap was the cause of their breakup.

Mark and Hayley's relationship and split

According to reports, Palmer confirmed the split by posting on Instagram, writing, "It is with regret that I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways." She said they had had the best year ever together and wished him well in all of his future pursuits.

Though they enjoyed a terrific time together, an informant who spoke with The Sun said that Mark and Hayley had distinct goals in mind. Mark preferred staying at home, whereas Hayley adored attending parties and gatherings. They respected each other's decisions. However, Mark believed their age difference would make it difficult for them to stay together.

Despite their disputes, Mark has a lot of regard for Hayley. He enjoys his calm life and spending time with his son. He's enthusiastic about meeting someone who shares his lifestyle and hopes to settle down with them one day.

Mark, who started dating Hayley in early 2023, has previously expressed his feelings of immense fortune to be in her company. Following his divorce from Katie in 2020, the actor was rumored to have gone on several outings with the TV presenter, with whom he had been friends for some time.

